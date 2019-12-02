Sudan have fired coach Zdravko Logarušić in the wake of their 1-0 loss to Bafana Bafana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Soweto earlier this month.

The Croatian coach had been in charge of the side for the past two years‚ enjoying some notable successes‚ but has not had his contract renewed.

It means a new man will be in charge when the sides clash in the return Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Khartoum in November next year‚ and before that for the double-header home and away against Ghana next August and September.

Logarušić had got his side off to a solid start in the qualifiers with a 4-0 home win over minnows São Tomé and Príncipe.

His tenure also included away wins in Chad and high-flying Madagascar‚ while he also took the side into the group stages qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

He also led Sudan to third place at the 2018 African Nations Championship‚ the continental competition for home-based players only.

But there had also been some rumblings over team selection and what was perceived by some fans and media to be a negative style of play.

Logarušić had previously worked in East Africa with Kenyan clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards‚ as well as top Tanzanian side Simba SC.

Sudan have yet to name a successor for the 54-year-old.