US firm takes big bite of the British soccer pie
01 December 2019 - 00:05
Silver Lake's expensive foray into British soccer reflects the soaring value of live matches and a bet that Manchester City's hundreds of millions of fans represent a big revenue opportunity.
The US private equity firm is buying just over 10% of City Football Group for about $500m (about R7bn), the companies said Wednesday, valuing the club's owner at $4.8bn. That's one of the highest price tags yet for a professional sports group...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.