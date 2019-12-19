Striker Jeremy Brockie faces an uncertain future at Mamelodi Sundowns and the New Zealander's career at Chloorkop will be the subject of top level discussions at the end of the season.

Brockie‚ who was often jeered by the Sundowns boo-boys‚ is about to enter the third year of his contract at Chloorkop but is on loan at Maritzburg United until the end of the season.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed that they would have talks in May to decide if Brockie returns to Chloorkop at the end of his loan agreement or is allowed to continue his career elsewhere.

“We have not reached that decision‚ I think that decision will be made in May‚” said Mosimane.

Mosimane lured the 32-year-old ‘Sniper’ from cross-town rivals SuperSport United in a highly publicised transfer almost two years ago‚ but the New Zealander never lived up to expectation. He struggled to adjust to life at Chloorkop and a poor return of just one league goal‚ against Free State Stars‚ in 13 matches confirmed the challenges he faced.

The New Zealand international also featured in two matches for the Brazilians in the Caf Champions League and one each in the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup last season.

“It’s a May decision‚ we agreed to leave him at Maritzburg United for this period.

"I think he will come in handy for them (Maritzburg) during the latter stages of the campaign.

"In as much as Judas Moseamedi is a good football player‚ Brockie can also say 'hey I am not that far from this guy and I want to play more games.'

"We will wait and see what happens in May.”

This season Brockie has played in seven league matches and one in the Telkom Knockout competition for United but is yet to find the back of the net as his struggles in front of goal continue.

As part of the loan agreement between Sundowns and United‚ he was not allowed to play in the Telkom Knockout final when the two sides teams faced each other in a game won by the Brazilians last weekend.

In his absence‚ Mosimane has put faith in the South American duo of Ali Meza and Mauricio Affonso in the front line and they have enjoyed varying levels of success in all competitions.