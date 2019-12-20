Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese has been given an opportunity to revive his career with American USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Lebese‚ who was released by Sundowns in September‚ has joined the Springs Switchbacks‚ who are bottom of the Western Conference in the second-tier of American football.

In statement‚ Springs Switchbacks said the move is subject to USL Championship and USSF approval.

“It's a great honour and blessing to be given this opportunity to join the Switchbacks family‚” said the 30-year-old Lebese.

“I can’t extend my sincere gratitude [enough] and above all‚ I just want to thank God for everything.”

Switchbacks head coach Alan Koch said: “George is a player who we are incredibly excited about. He is in need of a fresh opportunity after many years of success in the South African Premier League.