Soccer

AmaZulu coach Vukusic has no intention of quitting the ailing club: 'I’m staying. I am a fighter'

17 February 2020 - 11:50 By Mark Gleeson
Josef Vukusic is confident he can save AmaZulu from relegation.
Josef Vukusic is confident he can save AmaZulu from relegation.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

AmaZulu coach Josef Vukusic refused to label the dire situation at his club a crisis‚ even after they dropped down into last place in the Premiership standings at the weekend‚ suspended several experienced players and saw their assistant coach walk out on them.

“We are not speaking about a crisis but that we are in a relegation fight is a reality‚” said the Slovakia coach‚ brought in to rescue the club after they made a poor start to the season.

AmaZulu gave up a late winner to neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows at the weekend to lose the derby at Durban’s King’s Park Stadium and then saw assistant coach Mabhuti Khenyeza depart to take over as coach of Championship outfit TS Galaxy.

With just two victories in their last 12 matches‚ turmoil has been brewing at AmaZulu over the last months but was taken up another notch last week when they suspended five players – Lehlohonolo Majoro‚ Michael Morton‚ Jabulani Ncobeni‚ Thembela Sikhakhane and Nhlanhla Vilakazi.

Vukusic refused to talk about the five even though AmaZulu are now running short of players with away matches at Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs next on their programme.

“This is not a theme for me. The players were suspended and I will not give you any answer on this theme. I don’t want to speak about it‚” he said.

The five were alleged suspended for ‘poor attitude’ and are training apart from the first team squad.

“We cannot panic now‚” Vukusic warned. “That could make it even worse. I don’t want to look for excuses but it has been tough.

“We must believe and I believe that we can survive. Our only target now must be to ensure we stay up in the league. Before we could have had a bigger ambition but now we just have to fight for survival.”

As to his own future as the coach‚ he said he had no intention of quitting.

“I’m staying. I am a fighter. I knew from the first day of taking this job that it would be tough but I will bring my experience to it and the players must continue working hard.”

Khenyeza quit on Sunday in circumstances criticised by AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela: “The timing of Mabhuti’s resignation is quite unfortunate given the club’s situation in the league.

"We were due to meet in the morning with the rest of technical team but have instead received his resignation letter via WhatsApp. The same WhatsApp was shared with the coaches and members of the media.

“At this moment that is all we’ve received from him.

"This could have really been handled a lot better but we will consult internally and our legal advisors before taking the matter forward‚ ” said Sokhela.

READ MORE:

Pep Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City ban

Pep Guardiola faces a huge test of his loyalty to Manchester City after his club were hit with a stunning two-year suspension from Uefa competitions.
Sport
1 day ago

Setback to Kaizer Chiefs' league title dreams

Kaizer Chiefs put their Absa Premiership title credentials in serious doubt when they succumbed to an astonishing Daylon Claasen brace wrapped-up in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Steve Barker glows at Stellenbosch ‘maturity’ as they enter top eight

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker praised a growing maturity in his squad as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) new boys dispatched SuperSport United ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Superfan Botha Msila stops attending PSL games as he's ‘drained mentally, ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs stunned again by Maritzburg in potential title blow Soccer
  3. Mystery deepens over status of Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane likens Chiefs to a student who's only studying three ... Soccer
  5. Khune picks Kaizer Chiefs' teen keeper Molefe to be his Bafana successor Soccer

Latest Videos

Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
Politicians react to SONA 2020

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City aim to rectify horrific statistic in away games Soccer
  2. Pirates reclaim second spot with a late winner against Leopards in Thohoyandou Soccer
  3. Superfan Botha Msila stops attending PSL games as he's ‘drained mentally, ... Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy, the one and only Sport
  5. How Kaizer Chiefs will fight Fifa ban Sport
  6. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport
  7. Sub Sadio Mane gets the points for Liverpool Sport
X