Soccer

Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought'

Mamelodi Sundowns' team doctor Carl Tabane has shed some light on the horrific freak ankle injury suffered by the team's utility player Thapelo Morena, saying it's not as bad as it looked and the player should come back stronger in four or six month's time.



Tabane, who's been heading the Brazilians medical team since 2013, said Morena's positive character will be vital in speeding up his healing...