Eric Tinkler backs Tebogo Tlolane for Bafana call-up

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki should consider Tebogo Tlolane for the national team, says Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler.

So says his coach at Maritzburg United, Eric Tinkler.

“To be honest, he should be getting into the national team because he has that ability. And so far I think he’s given us a couple of assists already,” said Tinkler of the left-footed player they got on a six-month loan from Orlando Pirates in January.

Tlolane can play as left-back but he’s also effective as an attacking winger, a position Tinkler has preferred to deploy him to at Maritzburg.

The 25-year-old has been effective in the five games he’s played for the Team of Choice, providing his second assist when Maritzburg stunned Absa Premiership log leaders Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.