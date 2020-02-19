From Sona to 'sorry': Six must-read stories on FW de Klerk and his remarks on apartheid

Former president FW de Klerk has been on the receiving end of criticism after his controversial remarks on apartheid, and his initial denial that it was a crime against humanity.

He expressed his views two weeks ago, in an SABC interview where he reflected on the 30th anniversary since his party lifted the ban on liberation movements and called for the release of political prisoners, including Nelson Mandela.

Here are six must-read stories on how the entire saga has unfolded.

1. EFF calls for De Klerk's dismissal from Sona

The Sona was riddled with chaos on Thursday last week after EFF leader Julius Malema called for “murder” and “apartheid apologist” De Klerk's dismissal from the house. He asked National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to dismiss him based on his remarks that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

“Speaker, we have a murderer in the house,” said Malema.

“We have a man who has got blood of innocent people in this house, which is supposed to represent the will of our people — and therefore it’s incorrect for you to have extended an invitation to De Klerk because De Klerk is a murderer.”