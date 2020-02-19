Steve Komphela on showboating: 'No rule says a player can't step over the ball'

Steve Komphela has entered the debate over showboating - and unlike his colleague Pitso Mosimane he sees a place for it in South African football.

Last month Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane was furious when Orlando Pirates’ Fortune Makaringe pulled off a trick in their match at the Orlando Stadium, describing it as disrespectful.

It reignited the debate about whether performing tricks during a match is part of local football culture or should be discouraged - as is the case in major footballing countries.

“We don’t tell them to get on the ball and do whatever, but it’s the nature of South African players to do that. You cannot stifle it because it also not against the Fifa rules and regulations,” said the Lamontville Golden Arrows coach, whose own player Ntsako Makhubela is full of tricks.