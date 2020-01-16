Mosimane says Davids apologised to him for Pirates star Makaringe's showboating
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said that Orlando Pirates’ assistant-coach Fadlu Davids apologised to him for Bucs midfielder Fortune Makaringe indulging in showboating at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
Makaringe – who played under Davids when Bucs’ assistant was coach of Maritzburg United – raised Mosimane’s ire when he performed a knee on the ball trick in the latter stages as Pirates were headed for their 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Downs.
In response‚ Mosimane‚ receiving the ball in his coaching area‚ sarcastically mimicked the move.
Fortune Makaringe jabulisa umphakathi!!👌🏾👌🏾😎😎🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 retweet to irritate a a fan that lost yesterday! Once and always..☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/1vbHLq7bM2— Tshepo Mohlala (@tshepolefthand) January 16, 2020
“We have scored five goals‚ six goals [in the past].
"I remember one time we scored 16 goals – what a record‚” Mosimane said‚ referring to Sundowns’ 16-1 aggregate win against Seychelles’ Cote d’Or in this season’s Caf Champions League.
“And then we pushed the ball to score more goals.
“So‚ kasi flavour. The Maimane Phiri games‚ in Soweto there‚ they are good‚ we love them. And against what everybody says‚ it’s the identity of the country.”
Again sarcastically‚ Mosimane continued on Makaringe’s trick: “So‚ brilliant. That was a dangerous move. I said‚ ‘Hey we must defend now – things like this move’.
“But you know what’s good – Fadlu came and apologised. He’s a top coach.
“I said‚ ‘He was with you in Maritzburg‚ hey’. He said‚ ‘I never taught him that’.
“But it’s OK – you’re one up against Sundowns in Orlando Stadium. Give everybody their breathing space.
Coach Pitso teaching his players Makaringe's football skills. 😂#AbsaPrem ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Ws1P5wGeox— Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) January 16, 2020
“But [Bafana Bafana coach] Molefi Ntseki was here – I don’t think he was happy with that.
“You don’t want that in your [national] team – we are struggling to qualify and we’ve got a World Cup [to think of].
“I don’t want to talk about it. You can ask the German coach [Pirates’ new coach Josef Zinnbauer] when he comes. I want to know.
“Probably he will say that [Bastian] Schweinsteiger and all of those guys do that‚ maybe. It will be interesting.
"Maybe you can ask. I will read about it.”
Sundowns‚ who sagged to nine points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs with the defeat‚ have another tough outing on Sunday against third-placed SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.