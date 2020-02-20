The Brazilians beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 to close the gap on log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs to four points on Wednesday night in a result set up an intriguing race to the finishing line with ten matches remaining.

It's become a multiple horse race that sees Chiefs‚ Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates‚ SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits all harbouring ambitions of being crowned the top dogs.

“We have to keep it alive and I hope everybody keeps it alive‚” said Mosimane.

“Let the league be exciting‚ let us all sit on the edge of our seats and let’ see what happens. I hope everybody keeps it exciting because we don’t want a Liverpool situation here.”

Mosimane‚ who is battling on three fronts in the league‚ the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Champions League‚ added that there are going to be nervous moments in the coming weeks.

“We are all aware of the four points‚" he said.

"This is a position where you can’t lose a game because if you do it’s finished and the league is gone.

"Ten is a lot of games to play and a lot can happen.

"You can lose and somebody wins or you can win and somebody lose. It’s a long way to go but we have a challenge that everybody we are going to play from now we have to win.

“If you don’t win in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday‚ you are out on Sunday‚ if you don’t win against Celtic you are out of the league race and if you don’t beat Al Ahly you are out of the Champions League.

"We are all nervous and sitting on the edge of our seats and it’s not easy. You could see my players against Celtic that they where stressing‚ it is pressure and we are human beings.

"We can hit five games in a row‚ we have done it in the past‚ if we have to we will do it.”

- TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.