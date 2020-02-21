Soccer

Sundowns’ Sirino found guilty and may miss crucial matches

21 February 2020 - 12:16 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Temperamental Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino has been found guilty by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) of assault.

In a statement on Friday morning, the PSL said Sirino assaulted Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels of SuperSport United during an MTN8 clash in September last year.

The league also indicated that Sundowns have been found guilty of bringing the league into disrepute and sanctions will be finalised after representations by both parties.

Sirino faces the possibility of missing a number of key Sundowns matches during the title run-in, which includes those against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

If Sundowns go past minnows Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in the Nedbank Cup last-16 on Sunday, Sirino might also miss some of the matches in the late stages of that competition.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee has found Mamelodi Sundowns player Gaston Sirino guilty of assaulting SuperSport United players Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman during the MTN fixture on 18 September 2019,” read the PSL statement.

“The matter had been postponed a few times after requests from both Sirino and Mamelodi Sundowns. Mamelodi Sundowns have similarly been found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute. Sanctions will be finalised after submission of representations by the parties.”

Sirino lashed out at Daniels, pushing the defender in the throat, in Sundowns’ 2-0 second leg semifinal defeat to SuperSport on September 18. The Uruguayan then slapped Furman.

