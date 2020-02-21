Sundowns’ Sirino found guilty and may miss crucial matches

Temperamental Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino has been found guilty by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) of assault.

In a statement on Friday morning, the PSL said Sirino assaulted Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels of SuperSport United during an MTN8 clash in September last year.

The league also indicated that Sundowns have been found guilty of bringing the league into disrepute and sanctions will be finalised after representations by both parties.

Sirino faces the possibility of missing a number of key Sundowns matches during the title run-in, which includes those against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

If Sundowns go past minnows Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in the Nedbank Cup last-16 on Sunday, Sirino might also miss some of the matches in the late stages of that competition.