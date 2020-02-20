Benni McCarthy: 'It is Kaizer Chiefs’ league title to lose'

Soccer

Nedbank Cup ambassador Benni McCarthy has backed Kaizer Chiefs to win the Absa Premiership title but warned against a challenge from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
Benni McCarthy believes that long-time leaders Kaizer Chiefs are favourites to win the league title this season.

The former Cape Town City coach said the title is in Chiefs’ hands and theirs to lose.

“Chiefs is in the driver's seat," said McCarhty.

"But (Mamelodi) Sundowns and Orlando Pirates aren’t out of it‚” McCarthy said. The all-time Bafana Bafana top scorer said he expects several twists and turns in the coming weeks before the winners are crowned in May.

“The PSL is exciting. It is heating up.

"It is definitely more interesting than the (English) Premier League. The Premier League is a one-horse race‚” he said.

“Teams will run each other down. Chiefs will drop points. Pirates will drop points. Sundowns might still drop points.

"With Sundowns playing in the CAF (Champions League) quarterfinals‚ their focus might shift from the (domestic) league. Supersport (United) and Wits are still in it.”

“Five teams still in it.”

McCarthy‚ who won the treble (MTN 8‚ Telkom Knockout & Absa Premiership) with Pirates in the 2011/2012 season‚ is confident that the Bucs and Sundowns can challenge Amakhosi for the league title.

“Pirates and Sundowns stand a hell of a chance.”

“(But) it is Chiefs’ league to lose.”

Among the 10 league games remaining for Chiefs‚ is a huge Soweto derby against on-form Pirates at FNB Stadium next Saturday.

The Phefeni Glamour Boys will also face title-chasers Wits at home on March 18 and away on April 24.

Another huge clash for Chiefs is against Sundowns at FNB on April 15.

