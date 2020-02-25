Mamelodi Sundowns will face a difficult away trip to Highlands Park in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after the draw was conducted on Tuesday night.

Highlands have already seen off Kaizer Chiefs at the Makhulong Stadium in the Last 16‚ and now face another mighty challenge in the form of The Brazilians.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will certainly not relish the trip to Tembisa‚ though they did get a narrow 1-0 home win over the Lions of the North earlier in the campaign.

BidVest Wits face GladAfrica Championship side Real Kings in a tricky away day in KwaZulu-Natal‚ while another second-tier side‚ TS Sporting‚ host Bloemfontein Celtic.

The last of the quarterfinals is a Limpopo Derby as Baroka FC host Black Leopards in Polokwane‚ with one of those earning a semifinal place.

The ties will be played on the weekend of March 14-15‚ with the exact dates‚ venues and kick-off times to be revealed by the Premier Soccer League in due course.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw: