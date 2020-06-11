Safa plans to complete the remainder of ABC Motsepe provincial leagues amid Covid-19 threat

With football set to resume with a return to training in the coming weeks, the SA Football Association (Safa) is planning to complete the remainder of the third-tier ABC Motsepe provincial leagues amid the threat of Covid-19.

The return to the fields will be based on strict social distancing and government approved safety measure protocols and will not be cheap to execute for a league that is notorious for its disorganisation and perennial financial problems.

Acting Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that they will keep a close eye on Covid-19 developments and will only make the call for the resumption of play of the third-tier league when it is safe to do so as the lockdown restrictions wind down.