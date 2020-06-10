Gavin Hunt has said there is “nothing in it” in the media reports and constant whispers about his links to a job as coach of Kaizer Chiefs next season‚ and that he is embarrassed by the speculation.

Reports have continually surfaced in the past two months that Bidvest Wits coach Hunt will take over at Chiefs next season‚ despite incumbent Ernst Middendorp having steered Amakhosi to top of the Absa Premiership and the verge of a league title before football was suspended due to the coronavirus on March 16.

“Listen it's quite embarrassing for me. Because somebody's got a job‚ and my name's being thrown about here‚” Hunt, who won three league titles with SuperSport United before adding a fourth with Wits, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.