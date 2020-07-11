Thapelo Morena, back from injury, resumes training at Sundowns’ camp

“Ja, my journey to the recovery has been hectic a bit because I didn’t have the full attention of the team but I had support from the physio staff, and the team as well via Zoom,” said Morena, who thanked his wife and daughter for keeping him company at home while he was being nursed by the club’s medical officers.

“So everything has gone according to plan, I’m getting there and getting a bit stronger and I’m happy also to be back in camp with the rest of the guys. You know this feeling, it’s been a while not having it.

“The doctors said to me I must just take it easy and do my level best to see when I can come back.

“Currently I’m not training full with the team. There are some of the activities that I do with the team and I complete everything on the side alone with the physio. But I think everything is going well and it’s been the way we’ve planned it.”

Morena said having great support from everyone around him helped him heal quicker than expected.

“For me I think the support I had and being strong mentally and taking good care of myself, making sure that whatever I had to do I have to do it, I saw myself coming back quickly from it,” he said.

“The most important thing is when your mindset is right and you’re doing the right things. Mostly, I was at home with my wife and my daughter. Some of my cousins also used to come and visit. It was a bit difficult but we managed the whole situation very well.”

Morena was also delighted by the club recently renewing his contract for a further five years while he was recovering.

“You know it’s very difficult for a big team, especially when a player gets injured and they have to give him a certain contract. I was very happy and very humbled with that,” said the 26-year-old who grew up in Kagiso, outside Mogale City.

The Bafana Bafana player described the first few days back with his teammates as very demanding and challenging but said everyone was getting used to the groove now.

“You know, the first day was a bit difficult, a bit tiring and demanded more from the players but I think soon everybody will be feeling much better.

“We’re getting used to the training, the environment, to getting back to the field and having that fun again. The first three days were a bit difficult.”

Sundowns were left with nine games to play, sitting second and four points behind with a game in hand over Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs, when the league was stopped in March.

- TimesLIVE