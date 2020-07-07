Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Rivaldo Coetzee says he was beginning to adjust to his new role as a central midfielder before Covid-19 applied the brakes on the current Premiership campaign.

Coetzee‚ who was converted into a central midfielder by coach Pitso Mosimane last year‚ made his name as a centreback at Ajax Cape Town where he caught the eye of former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba.

In matches where he has featured as a No.6 alongside captain Hlompho Kekana‚ Andile Jali or Tiyani Mabunda‚ Coetzee impressed with Mosimane saying he could move to Europe playing there.

“He’s got quality and I think as a No.6 he will go to Europe‚ but I am not sure if he can go to Europe as a centreback where he is going to come up against big boys like Romelu Lukaku.