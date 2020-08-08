The quality of the teams‚ and some inevitable howlers‚ made for a five-goal fest that under the circumstances was remarkably entertaining as Mamelodi Sundowns ran out 3-2 winners in a Nedbank Cup semifinal of swinging fortunes on Saturday night.

Sundowns will contest the September 8 final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Ricardo Nascimento’s 38th-minute penalty at Orlando Stadium gave Sundowns a 1-0 lead that one might have expected‚ given this was the two teams’ first game in five months‚ Sundowns to shut out.

Some glaring errors and tenacious running and finishing from Terence Dzvukumanja saw a frenetic finish as Wits’ Zimbabwean forward equalised in the 76th‚ before Kgeletso Makgalwa restored Downs’ lead (81st). Dzvukumanja made it 2-2 in the 86th.

Five minutes into injury time‚ with the last kick of the game‚ Downs substitute Lyle Lakay struck a fine 25-metre free-kick for the winner.

With no crowd‚ and so much time for the teams out of the game‚ on an Orlando pitch worn by the circumstances in the country as grounds have buckled financially from their own inactivity‚ of course Sundowns and Wits laboured to a game.