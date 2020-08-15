Gosh‚ Kaizer Chiefs have a propensity for doing things the hard way.

Amakhosi trailed 2-0 after 61 minutes with three points seemingly out of their reach as Polokwane City enjoyed momentum in a thrilling Absa Premiership encounter at Loftus Vesrfeld‚ but they picked themselves with three quickfire goals to stretch their lead at the top of the log to six points.

City took control of the game through goals from Lesiba Nku and Jabu Maluleke but Willard Katsande‚ Anthony Agay and Samir Nurkovic scored three goals within five minutes to drag Chiefs out of trouble and put them in control of their fate in this championship race.

The comeback‚ largely as a result of inspired substitutions by Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp‚ was started by Katsande (71st)‚ who replaced ineffective Kearyn Baccus at half time; and Anthony Akumu equalised (75th)‚ while Nurkovic struck in the winner from outsidfe the box (76th).

Pressure is back on second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have one game in hand and take on Cape Town City‚ on Monday where they will be looking to reduce the deficit again.