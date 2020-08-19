Soccer

Man United, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League

19 August 2020 - 09:26 By Reuters
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is tackled by Nemaja Matic and Victor Lindelof of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 08, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United and Manchester City will not be required to compete in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following their European commitments this past season, the Times newspaper has said.

Man City's season came to an end on Aug. 15 with a 3-1 defeat by Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Man United's season concluded following their Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla a day later.

The Premier League season is set to begin on Sept. 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United will likely play their opening game the following week, the Times said.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Aug. 11 - 32 days before the start of the new season will be required to play on the opening weekend.

City ended the 2019-20 season in second place, 15 points ahead of third-placed United. 

