Banyana star Mulaudzi named Women’s Footballer of the Year at inaugural journalists' awards

“I’m very excited. It means a lot to me. Even now you can see in my eyes – last night we were celebrating winning the Belarus Cup final‚ and today it’s me again celebrating the Safja award‚” Mulaudzi said.

Safja chairperson Velile Mnyandu said the association – formed in April – will announce its nominations for its inaugural Men’s Footballer of the Year and Football Journalist of the Year awards soon after the 2019-20 Premier Soccer League ends this weekend.

Safja deputy chairperson Busisiwe Mokwena said it was important to have some financial reward that went with the award.