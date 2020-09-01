South Africa

Third cop arrested in connection with Nateniël Julies' murder

01 September 2020 - 18:11 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A third police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of Eldorado Park teen Nateniël Julies.
Image: Supplied

A third police officer was arrested on Tuesday linked to the murder of Nateniël Julies.

Julies, 16, was allegedly shot dead by police in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday last week.

Two officers had already appeared in court charged for the teen's murder, but watchdog body the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Tuesday that a third officer had also been taken into custody on charges of charges of defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

“The detective is also from Eldorado Park SA Police Service. He is set to appear before the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday September 3,” Ipid said in a statement.

Two police officers were arrested on Friday in connection with Julies' murder.

The teenager, who had Down syndrome, was killed when according to reports he allegedly failed to respond to police questioning.

— TimesLIVE

16-year-old Nathaniel Julies was shot and killed in Eldorado Park, allegedly by a police officer, on August 26 2020. His family and the community were left devastated. Police minister Bheki Cele paid his respects to the family and addressed the angry community on August 28 2020.

