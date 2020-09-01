Soccer

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns unveil their new kit

01 September 2020 - 09:55 By Mninawa Ntloko
Mamelodi Sundowns and PUMA made the announcement on September 1 2020.
Image: PUMA

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns and German sportswear company Puma gave fans a peek into the club's new colours for the coming campaign after they unveiled their new kit on Tuesday.

Puma have created a new home and away jerseys with the words “50 Years” emblazoned below the redesigned team logo.

The words pay tribute to the Pretoria side's 50th anniversary celebrations as it was founded in 1970‚ the same year as Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

The players' shirt is a slim fit cut with a Johnny-collar reminiscent of 1970s style playing jerseys and is intended to link the jersey to the era in which the club was established.

