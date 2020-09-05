Chiefs vs Downs: Absa premiership trophy remains halfway between Braamfontein and Dobsonville
The Absa premiership trophy is located halfway between Dobsonville and Braamfontein as leaders Kaizer Chiefs and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns engage in one last dance for the league title on the final day of the season on Saturday.
The Premier Soccer League and sponsors Absa have had to come up with a tricky logistics plan for the handover of the trophy as Chiefs face Baroka FC at BidVest Stadium, while Sundowns are in action against Black Leopards on the other side of Johannesburg at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.
The trophy will be given a police escort to the designated stadium where the champions will be crowned, but there are tricky hurdles to negotiate first.
Absa managing executive: marketing David Wingfield is at Dobsonville waiting to present Sundowns with the trophy should coach Pitso Mosimane's charges retain their title, while sponsorships general manager Mtunzi Jonas is at BidVest to do the same should long-time leaders Chiefs finally end their five-year trophy drought and win it.
If Chiefs score first , then the trophy will be taken to BidVest stadium and there will be no hassles.
If Sundowns score first and it appears as if they could get to the five goals they need to win the league on goal difference, then the trophy will be taken to Soweto.