South Africa

Police commissioner welcomes hefty sentence for pastor who sexually assaulted boys

05 September 2020 - 15:41 By TimesLIVE
An Mpumalanga pastor has been sentenced to an effective 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of sexually assaulting boys.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The provincial police commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, has welcomed the hefty sentence received by a Mpumalanga pastor convicted of sexually assaulting boys.

Thirty-eight-year-old Sthembiso Nathaniel Kubheka was sentenced by the Witbank regional court on Monday to an effective 30 years' imprisonment after being convicted on one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault.   

“The police were notified about Kubheka's actions and they investigated the matter after cases were opened, where Kubheka was arrested on January 27 2016.

“During trial, he could not succeed in defending himself against overwhelming evidence brought against him, hence his well-deserved sentence ... ” police said.

“The accused was also found to be unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be entered into the register of sexual offenders.”

