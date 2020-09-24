It’s official: DStv are the new sponsors of the Premiership

DStv are the new sponsors of the Premiership, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday evening.

The pay-TV channel owned by MultiChoice replace Absa as sponsors of the PSL’s headline top-flight league.

“The PSL announces that DStv is now the official sponsor of the PSL,” Khoza said in a press conference televised from DStv's studios in Randburg that was broadcast live on two of DStv’s SuperSport channels.

“This competition will be referred to as the DStv Premiership.“It’s a synergy that is powerful in what it brings to the supporters in that it the PSL continues to innovate and improve its products, which will have the full backing of DStv, whose offering requires an abundance of local content.

“There is no them and us. We are joined at the hip to produce enhanced consumption for the best products for our deserving supporters.”

Absa announced in June that the banking giant would end its 13-year sponsorship of the Premiership at the conclusion of the past season, where Mamelodi Sundowns pipped Kaizer Chiefs to the title on the final day on Saturday, September 5.

The season, which normally completes by mid-May, was extended after a five-month delay due to Covid-19 to early September.

The latest Absa sponsorship had been reported as worth R140-million annually to the PSL.

DStv’s sponsorship of the PSL’s Premier Division will make MultiChoice’s stake in South African football even more significant.