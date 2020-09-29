'Prison Break FC' - Here's what Mzansi thinks of Orlando Pirates' new orange away kit
Orlando Pirates' bold new away kit has split the internet and found itself the butt of many jokes online.
The new kit was unveiled on Tuesday alongside a new home jersey for the 2020-21 season. The kits sport a fresh new logo, with the Buccaneers replacing their traditional emblem with a retro skull and crossbones.
But it was the bright orange colour of the away kit that had many blinded and the social media streets in a mess.
In a statement, the club called the design a “bold and modern update”.
“The away kit in particular is sure to get fans talking‚ with its striking orange colour.
“It’s the first time in the club’s history this colour is being used‚ and it’s seen as an expression of confidence and vibrance that reflects the team’s spirit.”
The kit is available for pre-ordering from Tuesday, September 29‚ online at piratesshop.co.za and for sale from October 8 at adidas.co.za‚ Adidas concept stores and at selected sports retailers across the country at a retail price of R799.
But the laughs it got online were free and available right now.
Both the club and the phrase “orange” topped the Twitter trends list, with many comparing it to a prison uniform or a construction worker's overalls.
Even TV personality Thomas Mlambo's endorsement of the jersey could not keep the streets from mocking it.
#OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates #ReadyForSport— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) September 29, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥 what a way to recieve the new @orlandopirates jersey from @adidasZA pic.twitter.com/0AQ1b27ffu
Of course there were many that praised the bold design and said their favs could wear any colour and dominate.
We hit the TL and found some of the best reactions to the jersey:
Now available from Cashbuild #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/Uerp8Ae8Ll— Saint Wiz (@Gambl1ngAdd1ct) September 29, 2020
The kit is nice and simple . We can wear any colours for our away kit, We are #OrlandoPirates, the biggest institution in the land. If you don't like the kit cool we have different taste, don't tell us ka praising mediocrity because you'll catch hands real quick ☝🏾😅 pic.twitter.com/aD75s2ZUzL— Buccaneer (@Boks_26) September 29, 2020
Let's be honest 😭❤🔥 this is drip #orlandopirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/akkE6o7q7Y— Njabulo (@BoolowPoloGTI) September 29, 2020
We are Pirates of Orlando 🌟🔥❤️👊🔥#OnceAlways#OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/aw0JERs4C9— Ntokozo Mtshali (@MtshaliKhekhzin) September 29, 2020
@orlandopirates why Mara?🙁 #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/EpE4KOkSmC— Manyala 😤 (@AdvocateManyala) September 29, 2020
Let me leave this here #orlandopirates Adidas pic.twitter.com/8qXH8hD4uZ— Tlhogy_Motshwane (@_TlhogyM) September 29, 2020
The Return of Polokwane City. Prison Break FC #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/j2qVBEZm4i— L-Tee (@Linhletshakata) September 29, 2020
Let me leave this here 🤦🏽♂️ #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/iFuEChrSVB— Jorge Fakude 🗯🇿🇦 (@makhunga_DTL) September 29, 2020
I'll Leave it here 😂😂😂#OnceAlways#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/iAyT6pp7k5— Free Spirit 🦋😊 Happy Soul (@Joe____Banana) September 29, 2020
Germany and Johan Cruyff's football incoming 😭😭😭🔥 #orlandopirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/STlGWJiNMS— Joseph Jnr (@LutendoKhoromm2) September 29, 2020
Orange is the new black 😂😂😂😂😂 nisheshe nahleka— Xhosa Papi 🦂 (@Lutho__m) September 29, 2020
#orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/Z5JgPWJ4Hd