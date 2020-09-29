Soccer

'Prison Break FC' - Here's what Mzansi thinks of Orlando Pirates' new orange away kit

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
29 September 2020 - 13:03
Orlando Pirates players unveil the club's new kit for the 2020-21 season.
Image: Orlando Pirates/Facebook

Orlando Pirates' bold new away kit has split the internet and found itself the butt of many jokes online.

The new kit was unveiled on Tuesday alongside a new home jersey for the 2020-21 season. The kits sport a fresh new logo, with the Buccaneers replacing their traditional emblem with a retro skull and crossbones.

But it was the bright orange colour of the away kit that had many blinded and the social media streets in a mess.

In a statement, the club called the design a “bold and modern update”.

“The away kit in particular is sure to get fans talking‚ with its striking orange colour.

“It’s the first time in the club’s history this colour is being used‚ and it’s seen as an expression of confidence and vibrance that reflects the team’s spirit.”

The kit is available for pre-ordering from Tuesday, September 29‚ online at piratesshop.co.za and for sale from October 8 at adidas.co.za‚ Adidas concept stores and at selected sports retailers across the country at a retail price of R799.

But the laughs it got online were free and available right now.

Both the club and the phrase “orange” topped the Twitter trends list, with many comparing it to a prison uniform or a construction worker's overalls.

Even TV personality Thomas Mlambo's endorsement of the jersey could not keep the streets from mocking it.

Of course there were many that praised the bold design and said their favs could wear any colour and dominate.

We hit the TL and found some of the best reactions to the jersey:

