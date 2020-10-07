Belgium-based Percy Tau has touched down in SA and is looking forward to representing Bafana Bafana in this week's friendly internationals against neighbours Namibia and Zambia.

Bafana host Namibia in the first outing at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Palace on Thursday night and then return to the same venue to face the Zambians on Sunday. The two matches will serve as coach Molefi Ntseki's preparations for the back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against islanders Sao Tome & Principe on November 9-17.

Speaking at the match venue ahead of the start of training on Wednesday‚ Tau said he was settling in at RSC Anderlecht after joining the side in July from Belgian giants Clube Brugge.

Tau has already played in seven of Anderlecht's eight league matches this season but the diminutive star says it will take a bit more time to adjust to his new environment under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany.

"It's nice being back home and it's always a great opportunity to come back and represent the nation‚" Tau said on Wednesday.

"Seeing the guy again‚ that is nice."

Tau said life at his new home in Anderlecht is not too bad‚ even though the Belgian side are still battling with consistent results.

"Life is okay and we're getting some good results‚ but then we've also lost a game. We've just lost one game and drew a couple‚ so ja‚ we're still have to get more points."

Tau said he's getting used to working with Kompany‚ a Manchester City and Belgian legend in his own right.

"It's getting there‚" he said.

"I'm still new at the club and I have only played like seven games and it's a new coach (Kompany) who's just finished playing football‚ and is now switched to become a coach.

"So everything is still new but then I will see with time how everything develops. We also signed some new players."

With regard to the matches against Namibia and Zambia this week‚ Tau said he was hoping to add to his 21 Bafana caps and possibly add to the nine goals he has scored. The last two goals came in a vital 2019 Afcon qualifier against Libya (2-1) in March last year.

"Of course I came home to play‚" said the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker.

"And it's always a great opportunity for me to play for the national team.

"Also it's good to see the other guys here. We just want to see how we're feeding off each at training today (Wednesday) so that we know we can trust each other.

"So it will be good to see how we all interact."

Bafana coach Ntseki has always believed in using Tau as a winger or playmaker‚ supporting whoever is a main striker. He looks likely to follow in the same vein after naming Tau as a midfielder in the 25-man squad he announced a few days ago.

The Namibia game will kick off at 7pm and it is likely to be beamed live by SABC‚ who have the rights to broadcast Bafana's home matches.

​- TimesLIVE





Source: ARENA Holdings.