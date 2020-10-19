Soccer

Ex-Bafana and Chiefs stalwart Tshabalala headlines raft of signings unveiled by AmaZulu

19 October 2020 - 16:05 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
AmaZulu made a statement of intent with 10 news signing ahead of their start of the new DStv Premiership.
AmaZulu made a statement of intent with 10 news signing ahead of their start of the new DStv Premiership.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Siphiwe Tshabalala headlined the raft of players who were unveiled by AmaZulu on Monday.

The 36-year-old Tshabalala had a long and successful 11-year stint at Kaizer Chiefs before moving to Erzurumspor in Turkey in 2018.

He’s joined at the club by former Orlando Pirates players Luvuyo Memela‚ Augustine Mulenga and  Xola Mlambo in what can only be proper fortifying by the new owners.

For the better part of last season‚ AmaZulu flirted with relegation but a strong showing in the bio-bubble allowed them to get to safety‚ while also earning Ayanda Dlamini a permanent coaching gig after acting for Jozef Vukusic.

One of AmaZulu’s biggest problems was sterility in midfield and attack‚ where Bonginkosi Ntuli not only singlehandedly carried them on his broad shoulders‚ but scored the bulk of the goals that kept Usuthu in the top-flight.

It’s clear from the new owners that AmaZulu can’t afford to be fighting relegation battles each season. 

In the season before‚ they received a six-point reduction for unlawfully terminating Phineas Nambandi’s contract. Under ex-coach Cavin Johnson‚ they had to mount a herculean effort to stay in the top-flight.

Other big name signings AmaZulu made were Siphelele Mthembu from Cape Town City‚ former Free State Stars hardman Makhehleni Makaula‚ Limbikani Mzava‚ Thembela Sikhakhane‚ Samkelo Mgwazela‚ Siphelele Nene and Sicelo Mkhize.

The acquiring of Mulenga‚ an excellent Zambian international striker who just couldn’t get going at Pirates‚ is bound to raise eyebrows considering he was recently unveiled at newcomers Tshakuma Tsha Madzhivandila.

MORE:

Chiefs' Manyama‚ Nurkovic and Downs' Kekana make final cut for goal of the season award

And then there were three.
Sport
7 hours ago

Mortified TTM coach Masutha apologises to the public after showing up at cup match with 14 players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) coach Joel Masutha has apologised to the South African football fraternity after his team embarrassingly lined ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Pirates coach Zinnbauer explains decision to hand Hlatshwayo the captain's armband on debut

Thulani Hlatshwayo wore the captain’s armband in Orlando Pirates’ season-opening 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Cape Town City because club ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Pirates coach Zinnbauer: 'We have now maybe two players in each position‚ and with the quality'

Josef Zinnbauer has said he would rather have a squad packed with quality‚ and then deal with the man-management issues and difficulty of finding the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi: George Maluleka is going nowhere Soccer
  2. 'Time for Sir Pitso to shine' - Fans react to Mosimane's unbeaten start with Al ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to 2-0 win against Wydad in Casablanca Soccer
  4. Silence of Cas case verdict frustrates Kaizer Motaung Sport
  5. 'It's a scam!' - Fans shooketh by Orlando Pirates PSL Awards ‘snub’ Soccer

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
"I stole for a living": Inside the life of a reformed livestock thief
X