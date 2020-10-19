Attorney shot dead in Mpumalanga home robbery

A well-known Mpumalanga attorney was shot dead during a housebreaking near White River in the early hours of Monday.

He was identified as Gerrit Stander, 38, who was employed at Swanepoel & Partners in Mbombela.

The incident occurred in the presence of his wife, according to police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli. He said details of the incident remained sketchy as the wife was in shock and police needed to obtain a statement which could shed light into what transpired.

“Preliminary reports suggests that a man [the father-in-law] received a message via WhatsApp that there was a break-in at his daughter's [wife of the deceased's] residence, where he was requested to call the police and medical personnel as her husband had been shot,” said Mdhluli.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the man was taken to hospital for medical treatment for gunshot wounds. The man, unfortunately, was later reported to have passed on at hospital.

“The police opened a case of murder and house robbery.”

Valuable items were stolen.

Mdhluli said a manhunt had been launched.

“The police appeal to members of the public to assist with information regarding this incident by contacting branch commander Det Capt John Mabunda on 082 449 0334 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively a tip-off can be given on the MySAPS app that can be downloaded to any smartphone,” he said.

“All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

TimesLIVE