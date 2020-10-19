IN MEMES |Fans in meltdown mode after Sundowns lose their first match without Pitso

Soccer

Fans in meltdown mode after Sundowns lose their first match without Pitso

Kyle Zeeman
19 October 2020
Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said there were many positives, despite his team's loss.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns fans were seeing flames over the weekend when life after Pitso Mosimane took a turn for the worst at the first hurdle.

While Mosimane was winning a crucial Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad Casablanca with his new club Al Ahly, Sundowns were kicked out of the MTN8 by Bloemfontein Celtics.

Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela took over the team after Pitso's departure last month, and endured a nightmare start to their tenure in charge at Chloorkop.

The Brazilians' hopes of ending a 13-year wait for the trophy were dashed when Victor Letsoalo headed Celtic ahead with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Mngqithi said he was disappointed with the result but was pleased with how the team responded to his way of doing things.

“I’m impressed. There were a lot of positives. I think there were a lot more positives than negatives. I believe the team is starting to play the way we want them to play,” he said in a post-match television interview.

It doesn't get easier for Sundowns, who will start their DStv Premiership campaign against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Fans on social media were shocked at the result, and flooded TLs with memes and messages mocking the side and calling for Mosimane to send some of his magic to the new coaches.

