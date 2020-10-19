South Africa

Police arrest 5 for robberies in Theo Martins Poort-Magalies mountain area

19 October 2020 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
Police have arrested five suspects alleged to be behind armed robberies in the Theo Martins Poort-Magalies mountain area.
Image: File photo. iStock

Gauteng police commissioner Lt Gen Elias Mawela has commended Tshwane district detectives for the arrest of five suspects alleged to be behind armed robberies in the Theo Martins Poort-Magalies mountain area along the R80 Mabopane highway.

Spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said an intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday led police to the suspects' hideout in Marabastad, where three suspects were arrested. The other two suspects were already in custody after their arrests in May and August.

“The centralisation of related dockets from Hercules and Akasia to district level, followed by the meticulous analysis of the modus operandi and co-operation from the victims, saw the five suspects linked to cases which include a September Akasia case of armed robbery, kidnapping and murder, and a number of other serious and violent crimes, mostly armed robberies and robbery with a weapon other than a firearm.

“Investigations continue as police believe more victims could still come forward, while also not ruling out the possibility of more arrests,” she said.

The five suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's Court on Monday.

“Police wish to emphasise to mountain users, be it for hiking and cycling, spiritual activities or any other reason, to exercise greater caution and not expose themselves to criminals who see anything as an opportunity for crime,” said Peters.

“Should there be a need to visit the area, users are urged to rather do so in groups and to avoid embarking on any activities at night.”

Police remained on alert in the area, she said.

“The heightened visibility and crime prevention operations in the area will continue for as long as is necessary.”

TimesLIVE

