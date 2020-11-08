Soccer

Premier League not a two-horse race, says Liverpool boss Klopp

08 November 2020 - 12:37 By Reuters
Liverpool won the Premier League by 18 points ahead of Manchester City last season.
Liverpool won the Premier League by 18 points ahead of Manchester City last season.
Image: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said several teams could win the Premier League this season, dismissing suggestions of a two-horse race between his side and Manchester City for the title.

City and Liverpool have dominated the Premier League the past few seasons, with Pep Guardiola's City claiming the title in 2018-19 with 98 points to Liverpool's 97.

Klopp's side coasted to the title last season, finishing 18 points ahead of second-place City, and the two teams are once again billed as the favourites to compete for the crown in this campaign.

"Yes, it always was (more than a two-horse race)," Klopp told Sky Sports, echoing the sentiments of Guardiola, who is also expecting a wide open race.

"Until a specific point, it was last year for a very long time at least a three-horse race... Nothing is guaranteed. I don't think about us as one of the two teams, I think about us as a team that has to do a lot of things right to be successful.

"If we look back at the previous two years, they were impressive for both teams... but that doesn't mean this year we have the ticket to do it again, everybody has a chance."

Liverpool, who trail league-leaders Southampton on goal difference, will have the opportunity to return to the top of the table when they face City, who are in 12th, later on Sunday. 

MORE:

Sundowns coaches emerge from baptism of fire and embrace titles as ‘Shadrach‚ Meshach and Abednego’

It appears that the Mamelodi Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela have embraced their collective nickname of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Orlando Pirates face missing three key players in second leg of MTN8 semifinal against Chiefs

Orlando Pirates may play the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday without three regular players due to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bloem Celtic edge past SuperSport into MTN8 final

Bloemfontein Celtic booked a place in the final of the MTN8 with a 1-0 win over defending champions SuperSport United in the second leg of their ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Banyana breeze past Eswatini and into Cosafa semi-finals

Banyana Banyana clinched their place in the 2020 Cosafa Women's Championship semi-finals breezing past Eswatini 4-0 at Wolfson Stadium in Ibhayi‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates face missing three key players in second leg of MTN8 semifinal ... Soccer
  2. Embattled Cricket SA set for a massive R1.5bn financial boost Cricket
  3. Kaizer Chiefs left to mourn as youth player dies in car crash Soccer
  4. Sundowns coaches emerge from baptism of fire and embrace titles as ‘Shadrach‚ ... Soccer
  5. 'They should try netball now': Chiefs leave fans with a headache after ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X