South Africa

Total of 1,407 cop cars broken in Gauteng

17 November 2020 - 08:44 By TimesLIVE
Police vehicles. File image
Image: SAPS

Police minister Bheki Cele says 1,407 police vehicles at Gauteng police stations are out of service.

There are 4,374 vehicles at Gauteng police stations that are operational, however.

This was revealed in a written reply to the DA’s questions tabled in the National Assembly.

According to Cele, at all the police stations in Gauteng there are 498 vehicles for support services which are operational, 1,957 vehicles for visible policing and 1,919 vehicles for detectives which are operational.

Of those out of service, 95 vehicles are from support services, 802 from visible policing and 510 vehicles for detective services

“We will table follow up questions in both the National Assembly and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to ascertain what is meant with ‘out of service vehicles’ and [ask] when will these vehicles be operational again,” said the DA.

