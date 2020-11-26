Away from the glare of the cameras‚ Maradona was more himself and we discovered that he had a great sense of humour. It was infectious‚ even though some of us didn't understand Spanish and only laughed after someone had translated his jokes.

People around him were always in stitches because of the funny things he used to say or do. One of his assistants told us that cracking jokes was his way of unwinding and finding inner peace.

He also had a fiery side to him and his short fuse would emerge when things were not going his way. He would become a bit of a prima donna when plans were not executed to his liking or according to his expectations.

Those days are long gone and what is left are fond memories that often flood back whenever I see him on television‚ online or when someone has written about him.

His battles with his health have been well documented and I was hoping that he would pull through after they once again came to the fore a few weeks ago. But it was not to be and he is now with the creator who blessed him with the kind of gift that only comes along once in a generation.

It is worth noting that due to his chaotic nature‚ there are some he crossed paths with over the years who will not be as enthusiastic about celebrating his life as some of us. I have nothing but fond memories of the man and they will stay with me for the rest of my days.

I enjoyed the madness‚ the unpredictability‚ the tantrums‚ the jokes‚ his smile and the funny dance with that shortened left leg. I never got to understand why in the world he wore watches on both hands‚ but I enjoyed that too.

The flawed genius is gone and those of us who were lucky enough to have been afforded the ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity of being close to him are left with the fond memories.