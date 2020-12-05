Riekerink: So far so good for Cape Town City as they face Orlando Pirates

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink says he is satisfied with a solid start for his team in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership, but will expect a bit more in their performance if they are to be genuine top five contenders this season.

City — one of the form teams as 2019-20 ended in a Gauteng bio-bubble — have won two, drawn two and lost just the one game so far this campaign as they meet early title favourites Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Both teams are coming off draws — City 1-1 away against AmaZulu last weekend, and Pirates by the same scoreline with an unconvincing display at home to Baroka FC.

“I think it’s acceptable how have we have performed,” Riekerink said.

“I think if you aim to be even a challenger for the top five we are a little bit behind schedule but with the way we play I’m very satisfied. The way we create the chances can be better.

“Pirates are a top club so it will be a very difficult game. I watched the game they played [against Baroka].

“The first half they were very good. They also didn’t create a lot of opportunities but those are not easy games — Pirates, Chiefs, Sundowns, SuperSport.

“So we know that if we want to compete with these teams, we have to show it.”

Having lost star goalscorer and creator Kermit Erasmus to Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season, Riekerink was pleased to see new Ghanaian striker Prince Opoku Agyemang score City’s 40th-minute equaliser against AmaZulu.

“Prince came from far because he also didn’t play the matches like we did in the bubble,” Riekerink said.

“So these guys, they also have to adapt — it’s different. We finished one competition and went straight to the next competition, but he didn’t play games. So I’m very happy for him that he scored a goal.”

