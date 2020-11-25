Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | Is this the end of unhappiness for the ‘Happy People’?

The class of 2020/21 certainly look like they can deliver for their starving fans

It’s been a terrible six years, but a return to happy days for the once “Happy People” seems to be on the card.



My sincere advice, though, would be to avoid thinking about popping that champagne just yet because we’re dealing with perennial party poopers here, their own worst enemies...