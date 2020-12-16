Soccer

Arrows make good on their promise to beat AmaZulu as they win the KwaZulu-Natal derby

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
16 December 2020 - 19:38
Luvuyo Memela of AmaZulu FC challenges Seth Parusnath of Lamontville Golden Arrows during the DStv Premiership match between Amazulu and Golden Arrows at Jonsson Kings Park stadium on December 16, 2020 in Durban, South Africa.
Luvuyo Memela of AmaZulu FC challenges Seth Parusnath of Lamontville Golden Arrows during the DStv Premiership match between Amazulu and Golden Arrows at Jonsson Kings Park stadium on December 16, 2020 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Party-poopers Golden Arrows beat AmaZulu 2-0 at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday night to dampen the celebratory mood that has accompanied their city rivals since the beginning of the week.

AmaZulu celebrated the appointment of Benni McCarthy as their coach on Monday but Arrows clearly did not follow this script as they proceeded to stick the knife into their rivals through goals from Nduduzo Sibiya via a penalty on the stroke of halftime‚ and Velemseni Ndwandwe in the 50th minute.

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi had promised to pull the rug from under AmaZulu's feet and his charges did exactly that in a match both sides desperately wanted to win.

McCarthy was not on the bench and watched his new charges from the stands and they struggled to find a way past the Arrows reargard.

The former Bafana Bafana striker will be well aware that he has his work cut out for him if he is to fulfil AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu's wish to see the side finish inside the top four this season.

McCarthy will be introduced to his new players on Thursday and will be in charge when they travel to Sisa Dukashe to face Chippa United in the Eastern Cape.

Arrows‚ on the other have a tricky outing against champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their next outing on Saturday.

Most read

  1. Bizarre twist to Madisha's reported death as Sundowns asks PSL to postpone ... Soccer
  2. More details of Sundowns player Madisha's horrific car crash emerge as grim ... Soccer
  3. Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended as Cricket SA guillotine claims another ... Cricket
  4. Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting Sport
  5. Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021 Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X