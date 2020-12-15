'Benni is the perfect man for the job'- Fans give AmaZulu's new head coach the thumbs-up
Scores of soccer fans have welcomed the appointment of veteran football player Benni McCarthy as head coach of AmaZulu, with many saying club owner Sandile Zulu was “on the money” by bagging him.
Twitter user TK_Nala tweeted: “AmaZulu means business. Congratulations to Benni McCarthy on being appointed the new coach. People of KwaZulu-Natal must support chairman Zungu by getting behind their team.”
During a media briefing on Monday, Zulu was clear about his expectations from McCarthy, who has replaced Ayanda Dlamini.
“Vision 2032, which is about making AmaZulu football club one of the greatest teams in this country lives on. We have 12 years to fulfil that vision, in the short term we have set goals for ourselves, we want to be in the top four of the current PSL season,” said Zulu.
He added that the team wants to inspire the youth.
“Benni McCarthy is associated with aspiration. We want to compete for young talent who must say 'I want to play for AmaZulu FC because I want to be coached by Benni McCarthy. I want to be maximising my opportunities and chances to be playing for Bafana Bafana, I want to play in Europe because the head coach has done it all in Europe',” he said.
One Twitter user said they will now make AmaZulu their “new home”.
Here is a glimpse of some of the positive responses to McCarthy's appointment:
Supporting AmaZulu will be a bliss this season I need to purchase their jersey,with the players they hv signed that will be Coached by Benni McCarthy,they surely mean business it’s abt time they really compete in the league.— Bhungane The Great (@Sgoloza_Esmehlo) December 14, 2020
Benni in the 18 area!!! Wow this man Sandile Zungu is taking @AmaZuluFootball to the next level! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#AmaZulu #Benni pic.twitter.com/oapQT0Aof6— 🇿🇦Black Lives Matter🇿🇦 (@sol_mhlongo) December 14, 2020
Benni is the perfect man for the job! 👑♠️ #AmaZulu #UsuthuTogether #usuthu— FAKU FAB™ (@Faku_Fab) December 14, 2020
Benni McCarthy as Amazulu Head Coach. I wish him all the best!— Clarito. (@IamClaro) December 14, 2020
BENNI IN THE AREA!!! Halakasha— 🇿🇦Tata (@Truer_Majola) December 14, 2020
BENNI IN THE AREA!!!— Boromo Mokoena (@Boromo_M) December 14, 2020
Benni McCarthy has been confirmed as the new AmaZulu Coach. #AmaZulu pic.twitter.com/LS8ohnU1QB