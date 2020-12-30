Soccer

After leaving Chippa‚ Lehlohonolo Seema gets a job at Black Leopards

30 December 2020 - 11:35
Former Chippa United head coach Lehlohonolo Seema.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Black Leopards have announced that Lehlohonolo Seema as assistant-coach to Dylan Kerr.

Seema‚ who was fired by Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengese last week‚ will be working with head coach Kerr and fellow assistant Morgan Shivambu where they will be looking to drag Lidoda Duvha out of the relegation zone.

Seema has enough experience of the DStv Premiership having coached with John Maduka at Bloemfontein Celtic before he surprisingly joined Chippa United in July last year.

The mission of Kerr‚ Seema and Shivambu at Leopards is not going to be an easy one as the club are sitting dangerously in 15th spot with only three points separating them from bottom of the log Maritzburg United.

Leopards finished the year with only five points from eight matches where their defence has been leaky with 13 goals conceded and their attackers have been shy with only six goals to show for their troubles.

