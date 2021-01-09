In football you have giantkillers‚ and in South African soccer there is the Kaizer Chiefs killer‚ Judas Moseamedi‚ who banged in two past his favourite team to score against and earned Maritzburg United a 2-0 DStv Premiership win at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Moseamedi's 66th and 79th minute strikes meant Chiefs remain rooted on just the won win in their dismal start to 2020-21.

If United coach Ernst Middendorp felt his return to his old home ground brought with it something to prove‚ he might have felt a tinge of inner satisfaction at the result. Maritzburg earned their second league win of the season‚ and in succession‚ as they appear on path to dislocate themselves from a relegation battle this campaign.

Chiefs will not come across a coach who knows them so intimately this season as their new coach Gavin Hunt's wily predecessor from last campaign. Middendorp might have felt he had something to prove‚ given his services were not retained at the end of a 2019-20 campaign where he guided an ageing squad that this season had laboured to 13th place coming into Saturday's game‚ and in 2018-19 finished ninth‚ to runners-up.