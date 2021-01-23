Kaizer Chiefs kept their purple patch intact‚ their 0-0 draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday stretching Amakhosi’s unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership to four straight matches.

Amakhosi won’t be happy‚ though‚ with this point given the fact that they had possession but lacked the final ball to really crack their opponents.

Chiefs had come into this match as the most recently in-form team in the league with three successive victories‚ and they indeed had all the better chances in this match but couldn’t find the back of the net as their finishing let them down.

The same‚ in terms of form‚ could not be said of Steve Barker’s team who were hoping for the best having only picked two points in their last three. Stellenbosch had come into this encounter on the back of a disappointing midweek 3-2 home defeat against fellow mid-table team Baroka FC.