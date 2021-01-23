Rugby

Sharks into final as Bosch wrecks WP hopes in final match at Newlands

23 January 2021 - 19:19 By Liam Del Carme
Curwin Bosch of the Sharks successfully converts the second penalty during the Carling Currie Cup semi final match between DHL Western Province and Cell C Sharks at DHL Newlands on January 23, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Curwin Bosch of the Sharks successfully converts the second penalty during the Carling Currie Cup semi final match between DHL Western Province and Cell C Sharks at DHL Newlands on January 23, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

In Western Province's last match at Newlands‚ Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch almost churlishly announced himself as the wrecking ball to the hosts’ hopes of reaching the Currie Cup final.

There was no fitting farewell as Bosch kicked the home team in the teeth in the Sharks’ plucky 19-9 semifinal victory on Saturday. Next weekend they will play in the final against the Blue Bulls who beat the Lions in Pretoria earlier Saturday afternoon.

To their fans Western Province's performance was almost as deflating as the circumstances that led to the team's move across town. They very much held sway in the possession and territory stakes but they lacked penetrative thrust and‚ tellingly‚ imagination.

To be fair‚ the Sharks were massive when they were called to defend their line. Their maul defence was superb.

They showed huge character spending the bulk of the match on the back foot‚ absorbing an inordinate amount of pressure in the process.

Kitshoff blow for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup semi clash against the Sharks

Western Province have been dealt a hammer blow ahead of their Currie Cup semifinal against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

They scrapped‚ scrambled and generally harangued Western Province and eventually the nuisance factor didn't just gradually break the home team's resolve‚ the Sharks drew from it.

Ox Nche‚ Thomas du Toit‚ JJ van der Mescht and Sikhumbuzo Notshe delivered towering performances in the face of adversity and it was their truculence that helped the Sharks maintain a foothold in the match.

Apart from their unbridled commitment in defence the Sharks' decision-making and game management further aided their cause.

Despite their own recidivism the Sharks maximised opportunity when opportunity presented itself.

The home team had identified Bosch as the Sharks' greatest threat in the build-up to the clash and their caution wasn't misplaced.

Bosch was by no means flawless but was good enough to advance his side on the scoreboard on the back of courageous performances elsewhere in the visiting team.

Despite the fact that the Sharks were the primary transgressors in the penalty count in the first hour‚ Bosch‚ tellingly made WP pay when he was presented opportunity off the kicking tee. He was particularly lethal from long range.

Bulls coach Jake White: Who knows what to expect from Currie Cup semifinals

Bulls coach Jake White doesn’t know how this weekend’s Currie Cup semifinals are going to pan out because all the teams have not played rugby in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

The brief for the Sharks' pack was to stand their ground against the redoubtable Western Province scrumming unit and they did more than that.

Scorers

WP (6) 9 - Penalties: Tim Swiel (3)

Sharks (9) 19 - Try: JJ vsn der Mescht. Conversion: Curwin Bosch. Penalties – Bosch (3). Drop goal: Bosch.

Most read

  1. Mosimane on Al Ahly: 'If you think I had pressure at Sundowns‚ no my friend‚ I ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Hunt on Mashiane: I liked him from the day that I saw him because ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Orlando Pirates TikTok dance video goes viral after shock defeat Soccer
  4. Al Ahly move on from their failure to sign Sirino from Mosimane's former club ... Soccer
  5. Hard work got Percy Tau to the English Premier League‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. Sharks name Du Toit in team to take on Province in Currie Cup semifinal Rugby
  2. Kitshoff blow for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup semi clash against the ... Rugby
  3. Bulls coach Jake White: Who knows what to expect from Currie Cup semifinals Rugby
  4. Steyn's plea to young Bulls ahead of Currie Cup semi: don't get overawed by big ... Rugby
X