In Western Province's last match at Newlands‚ Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch almost churlishly announced himself as the wrecking ball to the hosts’ hopes of reaching the Currie Cup final.

There was no fitting farewell as Bosch kicked the home team in the teeth in the Sharks’ plucky 19-9 semifinal victory on Saturday. Next weekend they will play in the final against the Blue Bulls who beat the Lions in Pretoria earlier Saturday afternoon.

To their fans Western Province's performance was almost as deflating as the circumstances that led to the team's move across town. They very much held sway in the possession and territory stakes but they lacked penetrative thrust and‚ tellingly‚ imagination.

To be fair‚ the Sharks were massive when they were called to defend their line. Their maul defence was superb.

They showed huge character spending the bulk of the match on the back foot‚ absorbing an inordinate amount of pressure in the process.