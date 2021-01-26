Soccer

Real Madrid defender Nacho tests positive for coronavirus

26 January 2021 - 09:45 By Reuters
Nacho Fernandez of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and RC Celta at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on January 02, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
Image: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish champions said late on Monday.

The 31-year-old Spain international, who has made 10 appearances for Real in all competitions this season, was absent for their 4-1 victory at Alaves over the weekend.

He is expected to miss Saturday's home game against Levante.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane had tested positive last week, while forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also contracted the virus earlier this season.

Real are second in the league standings with 40 points from 19 games, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. 

