Soccer

Celtic CEO Konco suspended after heated exchange with club boss Tshabalala: 'Listen‚ I said no comment bra'

11 February 2021 - 12:22 By Marc Strydom
Suspended Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco.
Image: BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco has been suspended by the club‚ but details of the reasons are unavailable.

Konco’s suspension is believed to have involved a heated discussion between the CEO and Celtic chairman Max Tshabalala. Konco apparently objected to being shouted at‚ and was subsequently suspended.

Neither Tshabalala nor Konco‚ though‚ could confirm the details of the suspension‚ nor whether the CEO will face a disciplinary hearing.

Asked if he could provide details of the reason for Konco’s suspension‚ Tshabalala‚ reached on Thursday‚ would only say: “No‚ I can’t comment on that. No comment at all.”

Celtic owner Max Tshabalala insists cash-strapped PSL club has not been sold yet

Bloemfontein Celtic have denied any deal being reached for the sale of the club.
Sport
8 months ago

Asked if Konco will face a disciplinary hearing‚ Tshabalala again said: “Listen‚ I said no comment bra.”

Konco confirmed his suspension‚ but also said he could not provide details on it.

“It is true‚ but I can’t talk now‚” he said.

Coach John Maduka’s Celtic‚ who have had a solid first half of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership, now in ninth place‚ meet 13th-placed Chippa United in their next league fixture at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday.

