Al Ahly defensive legend Samir Kamouna has praised the team’s performance in the 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Fifa Club World Cup‚ and said coach Pitso Mosimane “can get the best out of every player” at the Cairo giants.

Kamouna (48)‚ who played for Ahly from 1996 to 1998‚ and again from 2001 to 2003‚ and also turned out for Bursaspor in Turkey‚ said anyone who felt the African champions did not perform well in their Club World Cup semifinal against European champions Bayern‚ “has no idea about football”.

Ahly meet Brazil’s Palmeiras in the third-place playoff in Al Rayyan‚ Qatar, on Thursday evening hoping to emulate their best finish of third at Fifa’s showpiece club tournament in 2006.

“It’s a huge honour for Al Ahly to reach the Club World Cup for the sixth time and to face one of the greatest clubs in the World‚” Kamouna told Kingfut.com.

“Al Ahly did all they could and I am glad with their performance. Barcelona had lost to Bayern by eight goals‚ Tottenham by seven‚ and Chelsea by three [in the 2019-20 Uefa Champions League].