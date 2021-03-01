Soccer

Mngqithi grateful for the hospitality in Tanzania after Sundowns teach Algeria's Belouizdad a lesson

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
01 March 2021 - 15:40 By Tiisetso Malepa
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi thanked the people of Tanzania for their hospitality.
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi thanked the people of Tanzania for their hospitality.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

In the Swahili language‚ Asante means thank you.

That was the message from Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi to the people of Tanzania after his side thumped Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1 in their second Caf Champions League group stage match in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

“Before one goes into the match first one must thank the hospitality that we were given here in Tanzania‚” said 49-year-old Mngqithi after Sundowns registered their biggest Champions League win away from home.

“We really appreciate everything. Your level of humanity and your level of kindness were seen by all and sundry and we as Sundowns really appreciate it.

“We felt at home with all the history attached to Tanzania and South Africa in our freedom. We really felt warm and welcomed in your environment and we want to thank you first for that.”

The rescheduled match was played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium‚ a neutral venue chosen by the Algerians‚ after the fixture had to be postponed last week due to the Algerian authorities denying Sundowns entry into the North African nation‚ citing medical restrictions related to Covid-19 as reason.

Sundowns were handed the vital numerical advantage when Belouizdad centre-back Chouaib Keddad was red-carded for using his hands to prevent a ball from going into the back of the net in the third minute of the match.

The Sundowns coach advised players to guard against following Keddad’s decision and said the defender could have let the goal in and Belouizdad would have stood a great chance of a fight back‚ but their chances were nullified with a man down.

Mngqithi is of the view that the Algerian side could have proved difficult opponents even after going a goal down early in the match.

He said Keddad’s decision was detrimental to Belouizdad and wanted his players and South African players in general to learn from this in the future.

Sundowns started the match better and although the Algerian side levelled matters at the half time break‚ Mngqithi’s side raced away in the second half for the 5-1 success.

“But we were also assisted by the fact that they got a red card very early in the game‚ which I would want my players to learn from because I still believe that had the defender [Keddad] decided to let the ball go into the back of the net‚ they would still have remained with all their men and would still have a had a fighting chance in the game.

“But unfortunately we were superior numerically.

“I felt that in the first half we took the fact that they got a red card to our heads and we didn’t apply ourselves fully.

“We resorted to having more ball possession instead of fighting to penetrate.

“But when you work on that aspect at half time‚ and thanks to all my coaches for the input and the assistance that we got even from our analyst‚ because in the second half we came with a purpose and we really stretched their defence the way we could have done in the first half.

“But in football we learn from these experiences.”

Sundowns have a few days to recuperate as they go on the road again to Lubumbashi to confront five-time Champions League winners TP Mazembe in the DR Congo on Saturday.

MORE:

Patrice Motsepe inches closer to the Caf presidency after Fifa boss Infantino brokers deal

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe's path to the Confederation of African Football presidency appears to have become smoother after it emerged ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Manchester United are not scoring enough goals, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the team's defensive display in Sunday's Premier League goalless draw with Chelsea but said ...
Sport
6 hours ago

'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta

Arsenal have shown improvement in recent months and are heading in the right direction, manager Mikel Arteta said after Sunday's comeback Premier ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Ruthless Sundowns crush 10-man Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1

Reigning SA footballer of the year Themba Zwane scored twice as Mamelodi Sundowns crushed 10-man Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1 on Sunday to take ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Confident Leopards coach Lehlohonolo Seema turns his attention to another KZN scalp

Black Leopards coach Lehlohonolo Seema expects his charges to maintain the form that has seen the Limpopo club break a five-match winless spell in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Benni McCarthy desperate to put AmaZulu's shock defeat to struggling Leopards behind him

Benni McCarthy desperately wants AmaZulu to quickly recover from their shock Nedbank Cup defeat to struggling Black Leopards in Thohoyandou at the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  2. More misery for struggling Chiefs as they are handed a 4-0 hiding by Wydad ... Soccer
  3. Motsepe promises to increase prize money for Caf competitions‚ introduce VAR Soccer
  4. WATCH | Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults Soccer
  5. Nigeria’s Pinnick sees Patrice Motsepe getting 40 votes in Caf presidency race Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
X