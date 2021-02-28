Soccer

Ruthless Sundowns crush 10-man Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
28 February 2021 - 17:24
Mamelodi Sundowns are in total command of their Caf Champions League group after two rounds.
Mamelodi Sundowns are in total command of their Caf Champions League group after two rounds.
Image: BackpagePix.

Reigning SA footballer of the year Themba Zwane scored twice as Mamelodi Sundowns crushed 10-man Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1 on Sunday to take control of their Caf Champions League group.

The Group B match took place at a neutral venue in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam after the fixture had to be postponed last week due to the Algerian authorities denying Sundowns entry into the north African nation‚ citing medical restrictions related to Covid-19 as reason.

Sundowns were quick out of their blocks and had a knee-on-neck hold on the match from the first whistle and were rewarded for their relentlessness early when Belouizdad centre-back Chouaib Keddad handled the ball inside the box.

Malian referee Boubou Traore did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot and flashed a red card‚ with Zwane converting the spot kick to put Sundowns ahead after five minutes of play at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Brazilians were free-flowing and toyed with their opponents‚ but a lapse of concentration by captain Ricardo Nascimento allowed Belouizdad attacker Amir Sayoud to sneak in behind him before cleverly chipping the ball over the advancing Denis Onyango in the Sundowns goal to make it 1-1 at the halftime break.

Sundowns retained their intensity in the second half and before the Algerians knew what hit them‚ deadly striker Peter Shalulile headed into the back of the net from a Lyle Lakay corner three minutes after the restart.

Zwane completed his brace in the 55th minute and Lebohang Maboe got in on the act to make it 4-1 with 15 minutes remaining‚ putting the contest beyond the north Africans' reach.

Kermit Erasmus ensured a humiliating afternoon for Belouizdad on the stroke of full-time when he scored his second goal in two Champions League matches‚ and the fifth of the match.

Sundowns put on a master class showing throughout the match and though Belouizdad had their chances‚ the reigning SA champions hardly put a foot wrong as they suffocated the life out of their opponents.

The crushing victory puts Sundowns in a commanding position as they top Group B on six points from two matches after their 2-0 triumph over Sudanese side Al Hilal in the opening round early in February.

Sudan’s Al Hilal and DR Congo giants TP Mazembe played to a goalless draw in their match in Omdurman on Wednesday.

The result from Omdurman saw Mazembe collect their second point‚ having also played to the same result against Belouizdad in their opening game.

Hilal picked their first point of the competition having lost 2-0 to the 2016 champions Sundowns in their first match.

MORE:

Brighton's Dunk slams officiating after loss to West Brom

Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk said referee Lee Mason's performance in their 1-0 Premier League defeat at West Bromwich Albion was ...
Sport
21 hours ago

West Ham's Moyes uneasy over return of fans for final day of season

West Ham United manager David Moyes said on Friday he is uneasy about the prospect of supporters being allowed into stadiums for the final round of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Caf presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe confirms who will run Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns will be run by Patrice Motsepe’s oldest son‚ Tlhopie Motsepe‚ as chairman of the club if his father is successful in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Anas strike gives Leopards Nedbank Cup win against Usuthu

Mohammed Anas scored his third goal in two matches‚ his 52nd-minute strike at Thohoyandou Stadium against in-form AmaZulu FC on Saturday helping ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations

Chinese football was thrown into disarray on Sunday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC announced the club would ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Chelsea's Tuchel hails 'outstanding' Fernandes ahead of Man United test

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has described Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes as one of the best midfielders in the world and said he tried to sign ...
Sport
7 hours ago

TTM beat Swallows to progress to Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) progressed to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Swallows at a rainy New ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  2. Nigeria’s Pinnick sees Patrice Motsepe getting 40 votes in Caf presidency race Soccer
  3. Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag Cricket
  4. Motsepe promises to increase prize money for Caf competitions‚ introduce VAR Soccer
  5. Caf presidential candidate Patrice Motsepe confirms who will run Mamelodi ... Soccer

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X