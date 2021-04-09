Soccer

After failing on Sirino‚ Al Ahly set sights on snatching Shalulile from Sundowns – report

09 April 2021 - 10:53
Peter Shalulile of Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld on December 15 2020 in Pretoria.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

After they failed to sign Gaston Sirino‚ Egyptian giants Al Ahly are reportedly interested in again testing the resolve of Mamelodi Sundowns by showing interest in on-form striker Peter Shalulile.

Al Ahly were heavily linked with Sirino who, in the midst of that transfer speculation expressed interest in moving to move to Cairo to be reunited with former coach Pitso Mosimane‚ but Sundowns rejected their offer.

With Sirino having been reintegrated back into the Sundowns team after he missed a number of matches at the beginning of the season‚ Al Ahly have‚ according to reports in Egypt‚ turned their attention to Namibian international Shalulile who has impressed greatly this season.

A report on Egypt’s Kingfut.com has linked Shalulile to Ahly.

The striker‚ who joined the Brazilians at the beginning of the season from Highlands Park‚ has been one of the standout performers this season with 25 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Shalulile has formed a threatening partnership with Themba Zwane and Kermit Erasmus that has drawn comparisons to the collaboration of Leonardo Castro‚ Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly that was famously known as the “CBD” during the days of Mosimane at Downs.

